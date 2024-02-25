Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 339,605 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1,007.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,605 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,103,125,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,557 shares of company stock worth $3,634,071. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

