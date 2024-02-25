Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 166,778 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of CNX Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

