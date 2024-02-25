Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,517 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $3.88 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

OPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

