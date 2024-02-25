Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of IMAX worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of IMAX by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

