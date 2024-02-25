Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 157,578 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,578 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Immersion worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Immersion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Immersion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Immersion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 162,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $217.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 14th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $73,375.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,518,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,602.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,137 shares of company stock valued at $477,034. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

