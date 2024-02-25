Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,583,378 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.