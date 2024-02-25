Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 83,347 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,347 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Movado Group worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Movado Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Movado Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of MOV opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Movado Group news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $968,510.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

