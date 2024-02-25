Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 8,454 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Graham worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at $24,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $10,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $705.13 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $749.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Graham Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

