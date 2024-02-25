Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 269,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Spok as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spok by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spok by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $16.92 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $333.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 162.34%.

In related news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Spok news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $219,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,238.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

