Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $377.00

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $377.00 and last traded at $375.67, with a volume of 190841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $371.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Accenture Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

