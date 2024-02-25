Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $377.32 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $377.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.