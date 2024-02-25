Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.71

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 7755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acushnet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 144,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acushnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

