AdaptHealth (AHCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,199,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,064,000 after purchasing an additional 542,928 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1,801.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 234,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

