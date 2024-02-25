AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) vs. BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Head to Head Comparison

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and BrightSpring Health Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $2.97 billion 0.34 $69.32 million ($3.42) -2.19 BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpring Health Services.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 1 3 4 0 2.38 BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a summary of current ratings for AdaptHealth and BrightSpring Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $12.64, suggesting a potential upside of 68.82%. BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $16.39, suggesting a potential upside of 75.85%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of AdaptHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth -13.68% 4.09% 1.65% BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AdaptHealth beats BrightSpring Health Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

