Adeola Olaniyan Sells 463 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $11,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,317.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carriage Services Stock Up 3.2 %

CSV stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $395.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,333,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,330 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

