Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $179.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.06.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

AMD opened at $176.52 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

