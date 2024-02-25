agilon health (AGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect agilon health to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in agilon health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in agilon health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 186,394 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

