Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.33

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 159416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $36,961.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,397. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.