Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 10,729 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $529.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.