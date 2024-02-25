Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rover Group by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rover Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after buying an additional 354,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rover Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 94,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,100,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,710.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $325,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,100,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,014.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,102 over the last three months. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Rover Group Stock Performance

ROVR stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

