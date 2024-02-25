Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 51.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,979,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,653,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

