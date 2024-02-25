Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 4,000.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 991,074 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 360.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 729,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 571,214 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,858,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $22,823,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Futu by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $50.55 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

