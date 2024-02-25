Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,882 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $8,760,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth $8,062,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth $10,325,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

