Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,675 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 105.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $44,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

