Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 15,274 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

