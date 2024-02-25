Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,245 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $147.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.42. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.