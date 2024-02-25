Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after buying an additional 242,035 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 75.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 206,125 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 191.2% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 394,453 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 361,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $30.83 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $836.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

