Aigen Investment Management LP Has $273,000 Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 140,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.6 %

KFY opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

