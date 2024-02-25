Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Software were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Software by 190.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 150.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

