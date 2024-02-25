Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $239,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 54.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,165,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,470,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JBT opened at $98.96 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.35.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.