Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.7 %

Nutrien stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

