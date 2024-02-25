Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 461.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 42,495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,048.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $672,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

