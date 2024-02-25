Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $270,000 Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

