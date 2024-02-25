Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 544,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

Delek US Trading Up 2.2 %

DK opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.