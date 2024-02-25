Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at about $31,491,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 4,315.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 7,958,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after buying an additional 5,845,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 23,589,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,566 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.57. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

