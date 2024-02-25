Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,378 shares of company stock worth $37,085,562. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

