Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 735.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

