Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 10,727 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 125,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

TELUS Price Performance

TU opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.2793 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.14%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

