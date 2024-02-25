Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 14,158 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.69. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

