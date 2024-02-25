Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,751 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Catalent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

