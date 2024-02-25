Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 19,595 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,595 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,764,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

