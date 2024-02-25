Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 547 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.40.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

