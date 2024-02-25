Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 98,415 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,415 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

