Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $237,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELS opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

