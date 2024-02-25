Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $265,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $647,360,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $33,528,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSTR opened at $195.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

