Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $266,000 Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Docebo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,334.75 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCBO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

