Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,512,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $2,585,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $1,939,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

