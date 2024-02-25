Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.8 %

WWW opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

