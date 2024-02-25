Ajmere Dale Sells 656 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 464.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

