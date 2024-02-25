Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Gap Down to $214.32

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $214.32, but opened at $207.40. Alamo Group shares last traded at $194.38, with a volume of 17,778 shares.

Alamo Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.82.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

